Revealed: Key Man Utd clauses inserted into Zidane Iqbal's contract following midfielder's £850,000 transfer to FC Utrecht

WHAT HAPPENED? The details of Iqbal's move to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht have emerged, according to a report from Manchester Evening News. The report states that United have included two clauses in the 20-year-old's contract that could benefit them in the future.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils sold Iqbal for a fee of £850,000, with the young Englishman signing a four-year deal with Utrecht. United have included a 40 per cent sell-on clause for any other future sale, as well as a buy-back clause to bring him back to Old Trafford.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Iqbal made a solitary appearance for the first team in the 2021-22 season and was selected for the pre-season by then-new manager Erik ten Hag, where he thoroughly impressed.
Although he was called up to the first-team squad 17 times in the 2022-23 season, Ten Hag didn't bring him on for a single appearance.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's troops will soon begin prepping for the upcoming season and will be heading to the US for a pre-season tour.