Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie believes manager Xavi has been key to the team's turnaround after disappointments against Inter and Real Madrid.

Barca beaten in Clasico

On brink of UCL exit

But have bounced back strongly

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have bounced back in style after defeat in El Clasico with a 3-0 win over Villarreal followed up by a 4-0 hammering of Athletic on Sunday. Kessie admits the team have been affected by their recent disappointments but hinks Xavi and his team deserve credit for restoring confidence at the Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: "After a difficult week the team were affected by the end of it, but [we] showed character and the will to do things well," he said. "If we have come back like this, then it is also thanks to Xavi and the staff, who have known how to find the solution, and restore morale and motivation to the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca's two wins have got the team back on track in La Liga, but the Catalans are still facing more disappointment in the Champions League. Xavi's side will exit Europe's top competition in midweek if Inter beat Group C whipping boys Viktoria Plzen - even if Barca take three points off Bayern at the Camp Nou in the other game in the group.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Since the arrival of Xavi as manager in November 2021, Barca have played 52 official matches and scored 101 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After taking on Bayern, La Blaugrana then face Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.