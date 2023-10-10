- Courtois suffered ACL injury for Madrid
- Kepa signed on loan
- Kepa wants to extend his stay
WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old has admitted he would like to extend his stay at Los Blancos, instead of returning to Chelsea once his loan deal at Real Madrid expires.
WHAT THEY SAID: “Yes, I’m very happy here," Kepa said while speaking to Juanfe Sanz of El Chiringuito TV. "Who doesn’t want to stay at Real Madrid?”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kepa signed for Madrid in a late deal during the summer, following an ACL injury to Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois which is set to keep him out for the majority of the 2023/24 season.
According to SPORT, the Chelsea keeper could be available for just £21 million ($26m) in the summer. Although, Carlo Ancelotti's side would like to keep the fee below £15m ($18m) if they were to sign Kepa on a permanent deal.
WHAT NEXT FOR KEPA? With Robert Sanchez signed as his replacement at Chelsea and Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale also linked with a move, his future at Chelsea looks all but done.
His current deal at the Blues is set to expire in 2024, meaning Chelsea will likely look to receive a fee for their £69m ($85m) investment next summer, even if it is not to the Bernabeu Stadium.