Kenya striker Olunga extends Kashiwa Reysol contract - Reports

The forward has been in good goal-scoring form in his maiden season in the Japanese top flight and is the clear Golden Boot favourite

international Michael Olunga has reportedly extended his contract with Kashiwa Reysol for one more year.

Olunga has had quite an impact at the Japanese side as he has helped them a lot in terms of scoring goals in the top flight.

In the 2019 season in the J2 League, the former Thika United and striker netted 27 goals as the club won the title and returned to the top-tier.

In the current season, the Harambee Star has scored 26 goals and is the clear favourite to win the Golden Boot in his maiden season in the J1 League.

His contract was expected to end in January 2021 and should the club confirm the extension rumours, it would temporarily end speculation that Olunga was headed out as a number of clubs are keen to acquire his services.

Earlier, former and striker Ronald Okoth advised Olunga not to be in a hurry to leave Kashiwa Reysol although he has already achieved a lot in .

“Olunga has conquered the league and as a player, if you feel you want another challenge the best option is always to find another challenge in a different environment,” Okoth told Goal in a previous interview.

“But let us not lie to one another that the Japanese league is not competitive. Let us look at the progression of Olunga’s career and we can see he has the potential of performing in any league.

“He has performed in Japan and many see he is slightly above it and if I am asked he needs to seek another challenge.

“But again, one should not rush in making a decision that will have a great impact on his own career. If he gets a chance to join another league the better, but if it does not come he should remain where he is.”

Olunga was not part of the African Cup of Nations contingent that faced Comoros in November as the Harambee Stars drew 1-1 at home before going down 2-1 in Moroni.

His absence, occasioned by cases of coronavirus at his club, was hugely felt as Kenya failed to increase their chances of picking up points that would have taken them closer to another Afcon qualification.

Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee felt if Olunga was present he would have scored goals for Kenya.