Kent blasts Liverpool for lying during Rangers transfer saga

The 22-year-old winger got the move to Ibrox he craved but not without a frustrating period, but almost ended up at a different club

Ryan Kent has blasted his former club , accusing them of lying to him as he sought a move to .

The move finally went through and the winger returned to the club where he’d had a successful loan spell in the 2018-19 season on a permanent basis on the last day of the Scottish transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp made it clear that there was no place for Kent at Anfield, but protracted nature of the transfer deal left the 22-year-old frustrated, but he’s happy now the result he wanted came to pass.

“It was very tough,” Kent told a press conference. “I had to stay mentally strong.

“When you are told you can do one thing and then you are lied to and it doesn’t happen, that is quite hard to take.

“I just had to keep myself fit and train on my own and make sure I keep my fitness levels up and I was waiting for a moment like this to arrive.

“There’s no bitter taste, the thing that I wanted from the start happened at the end so I am just happy with that.

"There were probably some slight concerns along the way when I thought this might not happen and I might have to plan for something else but I always had a feeling that it might go to the last day of the window and that's what happened."

The move to Rangers almost never came off, but Kent wouldn’t have remained at Anfield either way.

He was at the airport waiting for a plane to join , with the mouthwatering prospect of football awaiting him, when the call came that Rangers wanted him. In the end the decision to rejoin Steven Gerrard was an easy one.

“I was already checked in and sitting in the departure lounge at Manchester airport. That’s when I get a call from my agent and the gaffer [Gerrard] saying ‘don’t go on the flight.’

“I was getting ready to fly out and sign for Club Brugge.

“They are in the Champions League and that was one of the main reasons I was heading there.

“But my heart was set on coming back here [to Rangers].

“I think I can achieve everything I want here and take myself to where I want to go.”