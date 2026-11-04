'For the players, it just doesn't help' - Kasper Schmeichel warns Man Utd fans that protests against the owners are hurting the team

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Kasper Schmeichel has urged Manchester United fans to get behind Michael Carrick's side, warning that protests against the club's owners are hurting the players. The former Celtic goalkeeper praised supporters for staying put during Tuesday's comeback win over Roma, and insists they now have the chance to influence results in a testing run against Aston Villa and Liverpool.

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Schmeichel praises fans who stayed for Roma comeback

United came from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, having been jeered off after a lacklustre first half. Bruno Fernandes and a Matheus Cunha double sparked the turnaround, and the Old Trafford crowd showed their appreciation for a gritty, determined second-half display.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, the son of United legend Peter Schmeichel said: "I like that the fans, they stayed. They could have gone at half time and been frustrated and missed the traffic, but I like the fact that they stayed. And once the first goal went in, that was enough to create the atmosphere. Now the fans have their chance to influence what's going on on the pitch for the next game. Now they have the chance to go and back it up."

Schmeichel warns protests are hurting United's players

Tennis balls were hurled onto the pitch before and during the win, while derogatory chants aimed at director of football Jason Wilcox and the club's ownership rang around the stadium. Supporters remain incensed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, and believe United have been poorly run at the highest level since Sir Alex Ferguson left 13 years ago.

However, Schmeichel believes the anger is not helping the team on the pitch. "I completely get wanting to protest and all of that, but like I say, for the players, it just doesn't help," he said. "So now, if you want your team to do well – which I very much believe they do, nobody wants to come and watch their team lose – now it's about doing exactly what they did second half. Backing the team the same way."

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Schmeichel calls for positivity ahead of tough run

The former Leicester City and Celtic goalkeeper also stressed that one win does not solve United's problems, given the fixtures that lie ahead. "I'd still be very tentative, particularly considering your next two games are Aston Villa and Liverpool," he added. "That's a tough ask even if you're on a good run. If you want to force a change, you have to a little bit get on the bandwagon to promote the positivity.

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"When things go wrong, let's not get negative straight away. Put things into context sometimes. For example, you are coming up against a very good Aston Villa side. So things can go wrong in games, but it's about the reaction. Then, most of all, it's the players' responsibility to give the fans something. Give them something to cheer about and they will respond."

What comes next for Carrick and United?

Carrick remains under pressure after defeats to Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea, while chief executive Omar Berrada and Wilcox face growing calls to be held accountable.

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United now face Aston Villa and Liverpool, and Carrick will hope the spirit of the Roma comeback carries into two of the toughest games of their season.