'Kane wants 100 more goals!' - Tottenham striker won't stop after hitting double century, says Lloris

The Lilywhites goalkeeper has heaped praise on his team-mate after his history-making display against Newcastle in the Premier League

Hugo Lloris says striker Harry Kane "wants at least 100 more goals" after reaching his double century.

Kane took his career tally at club level to 201 in 350 appearances across all competitions by scoring twice in Spurs' 3-1 victory away at Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Son Heung-min's first-half effort was cancelled out by a Matt Ritchie thunderbolt in the 56th minute, but Jose Mourinho's side regained the lead when Kane headed home a pinpoint Steven Bergwijn cross on the hour mark.

The international added extra gloss to the scoreline when he nodded a rebound into the back of the net following a great run from Eric Lamela in stoppage time, as Spurs moved to within one point of sixth-placed .

185 of Kane's goals have come in a Tottenham shirt, and Lloris is certain that the 26-year-old's insatiable hunger for glory in the final third will see him score plenty more before he finally hangs up his boots.

When asked to assess Spurs' latest performance, the French goalkeeper told the club's official website: “We played against a team that wanted to play, it was quite open, especially in the second half.

"We were a bit worried at 1-0 because we couldn’t control the game. It was open, we conceded and then we reacted in a fantastic way. We showed personality and we came back into the game with two goals from Harry, by the way, goal numbers 200 and 201 - an amazing record and we are all proud of him and happy for him.

“You know Harry, he doesn’t want to stop at this stage - I think he wants at least 100 more. His target as soon as he goes on the pitch is to score goals. You know how good he is in front of goal and his attitude to be clinical.”

Lloris went on to describe the experience of playing in an empty St James' Park - a ground which has always been respected for the intense atmosphere generated by the fierce support of the Toon Army.

“It’s the Premier League. There are a lot of tough places to deal with everywhere in the country, and you never know what to expect in front of you because there is a lot of quality,” the Tottenham shot-stopper added. “What a strange feeling to play in this amazing stadium, empty. Usually, the atmosphere is fantastic.

“We came for the three points though and this is what we got at the end - that’s the most important thing. There are some results that will help us to keep our belief with two games to go, and we will finish as high as we can and try to win the next two games.”