Kane leaves stadium with limp and ankle strapped after heavy challenge in England victory over Iran

England captain Harry Kane was spotted limping and with his ankle strapped after the Three Lions' World Cup win over Iran.

Kane victim of heavy challenge

Managed to play on

Spotted limping after 6-2 win

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane played 76 minutes of England's 6-2 win over Iran at the World Cup on Monday, picking up two assists, but was on the end of a heavy challenge during the match. The striker was able to play on after receiving treatment on his ankle but was spotted limping after the match.

Harry Kane walking through mixed zone with right ankle lightly strapped & slight limp after 48th-min challenge by Pouraliganji. Kane was replaced on 75 mins so 1 to watch but seems to have escaped serious injury @TheAthleticFC #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ENG https://t.co/rRbQ9JZ45N pic.twitter.com/twVO2lwLoy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 21, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England will be hoping Kane has avoided an injury and will be available for the rest of the tournament. The captain did not manage to get on the scoresheet against Iran, despite England scoring six times, but remains vital to the team's hopes of success in Qatar. Kane is also just two goals behind Wayne Rooney at the top of England's all-time scoring list and will hope to overtake the former Man Utd man at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker does have time to recover before England's next game. The Three Lions return to action on Friday against the USMNT.