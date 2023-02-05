WATCH: Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time top scorer on Sunday when he opened the scoring in the Premier League clash against Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker scored his 267th goal in the first half of the Premier League clash, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, which stood for 53 years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's goal is his 200th in the Premier League - a figure topped only by Wayne Rooney, who netted 208, and Alan Shearer, who fired in 260.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? After the clash against City, Tottenham will face Leicester on February 11.