Kane backed to ‘beat every record’ with Spurs & England goals as Conte salutes Tottenham’s talismanic striker

Harry Kane has been backed by Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to “beat every record” when it comes to goal-scoring exploits for club and country.

Level with Rooney for England

Closing in on Greaves at club level

Chasing down Premier League mark

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain has continued to star in the 2022-23 campaign, despite missing a decisive penalty against France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup finals in Qatar, with a brace against Crystal Palace last time out taking him to 15 in the Premier League this season. Kane is now up to 198 in the English top-flight, as he chases down Alan Shearer’s record-setting mark of 260, while he is level with Wayne Rooney on 53 efforts for England and only two adrift of Jimmy Greaves’ history-making haul of 266 for Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: Conte expects Kane to shatter all of those records when cementing his status as an all-time great, saying of the prolific 29-year-old striker: “I think to speak about Harry, I think a bit that we waste time to explain about the type of player that he is. I repeat, we are talking about a really world-class striker and he’s going to beat every record with the goals. For us, he’s an important point of reference, not only for the goal but also on the pitch and with Hugo (Lloris) our captain. Especially in the difficult moments, Harry, you know that he is ready to fight, ready to help the team-mates, ready to solve the situation with a goal, with an assist. To continue this way, to face every situation positive or negative, always with a great spirit, great character, to overcome the difficulty I think in this period and also before the start of the World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has reached at least 24 goals for Spurs across his last eight seasons in north London, with his 264 efforts for the club recorded through just 411 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is only tied to a contract at Tottenham through to 2024 and, with no major honours to his name, continues to see questions asked of whether a big-money transfer to a global heavyweight could form part of his immediate future.