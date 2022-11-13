'Me & Kai had a few run-ins' - Havertz row explained by Burn after Newcastle inflict more misery on Chelsea

Dan Burn insisted that his row with Kai Havertz at the end of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea on Saturday evening was part of the game's emotions.

Willock goal enough for 1-0 victory

Tempers flared after final whistle

Burn attributed scenes to game's emotions

WHAT HAPPENED? A fine Joe Willock strike on 67 minutes capped off a great performance from Eddie Howe's men, with Chelsea's frustration visible at the final whistle as tempers flared between both sets of players. Havertz and Burn were involved in a particularly feisty altercation, but the Newcastle defender claimed that the row was a natural product of an emotional match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was the emotion of the game wasn’t it?" Burn said after the game. "Me and Kai had a few run-ins before and it’s just part and parcel of the game. It can get the better of you at the times.

"But when you are in that environment and clinging on in stoppage time and wanting to win the game these things happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result epitomises the recent form of both sides. Newcastle's win cements their third place going into the World Cup break, an impressive seven points ahead of Manchester United in fifth. Chelsea, meanwhile, are now winless in the league in five matches, lumbering down in eighth - some nine points off Newcastle, and eight off the top four.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea's four losses from their last five games, with their last three matches ending in defeat, is their worst winless run in all competitions since 2012 (not excluding penalty shoot-outs).

WHAT NEXT FOR BURN AND HAVERTZ? While Burn was not selected by Gareth Southgate for Qatar, Havertz will be representing Hansi Flick's Germany. Die Mannschaft kick off their campaign against Japan on November 23.