Juventus vs Monza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Juventus against Monza on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Juventus will host Monza in a Coppa Italia clash at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri head into this fixture after a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Napoli in Serie A.

They were the second-best in every department as they succumbed to their worst loss in any competition for three decades.

The 14-time Coppa Italia winners will be desperate to get back on the winning track and seal a quarter-final berth in the cup competition. However, they will be wary of the opponents as Massimiliano Allegri's men were beaten previously by the same opponents in Serie A four months ago.

Meanwhile, Monza head emerged triumphant over Cremonese in their last outing which saw them go 12 points clear of the relegation zone. They are unbeaten in the last four games in the league and are currently placed 13th with 21 points after 18 matchdays.

They travel to Turin at the back of some impressive form and will hope to stage an upset.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Monza date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Monza Date: January 19, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 20) Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Monza on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 2 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.

In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay UK India NA NA

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will miss Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio and Kaio Jorge for the cup clash. Paul Pogba is nearing full fitness but this fixture comes too soon for him.

However, Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado have finally regained match fitness and are available for selection.

Allegri might choose to rotate his squad which might open the doors for youngsters like Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli, Matias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Juventus possible XI: Perin; Danilo, Rugani, Gatti; Soule, McKennie, Paredes, Fagioli, Kostic; Miretti; Kean

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro. Midfielders Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, McKennie, Paredes, Cuadrado. Forwards Ake, Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Milik, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Monza team news and squad

Monza will be without Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella and Dany Mota, who has a muscular issue. Goalkeeper Alessio Cragno might be handed a start if number one choice Michele Di Gregorio is rested.

Monza possible XI: Cragno; Antov, Mari, Marlon; Birindelli, Pessina, Sensi, Augusto; Colpani, Caprari; Petagna