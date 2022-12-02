Juventus under UEFA investigation for potential breaches of club licensing & Financial Fair Play regulations

UEFA has announced the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber will investigate Juventus for potential breaches in two major areas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the bombshell news that Juventus' entire board had resigned on November 28, it now appears that the plot has thickened, with UEFA announcing that the CFCB First Chamber will open an investigation into the club for potential breaches surrounding Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement published to UEFA's website on December 1 reads: "The CFCB First Chamber has today opened a formal investigation into Juventus FC for potential breaches of the Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

"The CFCB First Chamber investigation will focus on the alleged financial violations that were recently made public as a result of the proceedings led by the Italian Companies and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) and the public prosecutor in Turin."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The statement says a prior settlement with Juventus could be nullified : because that agreement "was concluded on the basis of the financial information previously submitted by the club pertaining to the financial years closing in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022."

"In the event that, after conclusion of this investigation, the club’s financial situation was significantly different from that assessed by the CFCB First Chamber at the time the settlement agreement was concluded, or if new and substantial facts arise or become known, the CFCB First Chamber reserves the right to terminate the settlement agreement, take any legal step it may deem appropriate, and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with the applicable UEFA CFCB Procedural Rules."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It emerged that Juve's board of directors stepped down as a result of investigations being opened by Italian authorities into the Old Lady's accounts, specifically payments and wages that were supposedly deferred throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Being investigated by a UEFA body now adds to the club's concerns.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? It remains to be seen exactly what kind of punishments the Bianconeri may face, with the investigations needing to play out. On the pitch, though, Massimiliano Allegri will continue in the dugout for their return to action in the new year.