Juventus to sanction Genoa loan for €30m addition Romero

The Serie A champions have a deal in place for the highly-rated defender, but will allow him to spend the 2019-20 campaign with his current club

will allow Cristian Romero to spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan at despite investing €30 million (£26m/$33m) in securing his services, Goal can confirm.

The 21-year-old defender is due to officially become a Bianconeri player this summer.

Goal revealed back in February that the champions had a deal in place and Genoa president Enrico Preziosi then confirmed as much in May.

He said: "You all know that there is a negotiation in progress - [Romero] will go to Juventus.

"The sale of Piatek and that of Romero will definitely put the club's accounts in order. The sale of Piatek, from a corporate point of view, was a very good move.

"Genoa's finances are very healthy. We will have no debt to the treasury within this year."

Romero is considered to be a hot prospect for the future, but Juventus are prepared to let him further his development outside of Turin.

A loan switch is set to be sanctioned, with only the terms of that agreement set to be thrashed out.

It could be that Romero is allowed to stay on at Genoa for a single season or across a two-year spell.

Juventus have a long-term contract in place with Romero so time is on their side when it comes to welcoming him into the fold.

There remains intense competition for places in the ranks of the Italian title holders and there is a desire to avoid stunting Romero’s progress.

The Bianconeri are also in the process of wrapping up a deal for loanee Merih Demiral.

The international is considered to be better placed than Romero to step immediately into first-team plans in Turin, despite also being just 21 years of age.

That means that an Argentine youngster will have to seek out minutes elsewhere.

Article continues below

Romero will be allowed to complete his apprenticeship away from the glare of the spotlight at the Allianz Stadium before being given his chance to shine.

Juve have no need to rush him, despite parting with a sizeable fee, as they are also strengthening their defensive options with other deals.

A summer switch had been mooted for Daniele Rugani, but the 24-year-old international is now poised to sign fresh terms through to the end of the 2023-24 campaign.