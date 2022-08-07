Why have Juventus punished Moise Kean? Disciplinary breach keeps striker out of squad

Juventus have punished Moise Kean for disciplinary reasons causing the striker to miss their pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, GOAL can confirm.
The player was late to arrive for their game and has subsequently been left out of the squad. His spot in the Turin club's temporary new-look attack as been taken by youngster Matias Soule.
Keane's career has endured a bumpy stretch, with Juventus his third club in four years.
Kean's career so far
The 22-year-old is currently on a two-year loan deal from Everton with an obligation to buy, which Juventus looked to end early this summer after a first season in which the Italian made only 12 starts in Serie A.
However, he reportedly returned to camp this summer in great shape at the start of pre-season and scored two goals in a recent friendly with Barcelona, sparking hope of a revival.
His potential has always been obvious.
"He is an important player for this squad," Massimiliano Allegri said late last season. "Naturally, he is young and still needs to improve, especially his touch and control, but can be devastating when he has space to run into."
Kean has previously plied his trade in England with Everton and in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but is yet to fully emerge as a consistent starter.