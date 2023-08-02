'I will adapt' - Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri suggests Romelu Lukaku-Dusan Vlahovic swap deal with Chelsea is financially motivated

Massimiliano Allegri said he will make peace with Juventus' decision to bring in Romelu Lukaku for Dusan Vlahovic.

Allegri will adapt to Juventus' transfer decision

Lukaku-Vlahovic swap deal a possibility

Valhovic's departure will be due to financial needs

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus coach Allegri is open to the idea of the club signing Lukaku from Chelsea in a swap deal that will see Vlahovic go the other way. The Italian coach suggested that if Juventus go ahead with the deal, it will be due to the club's financial needs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Allegri said: "I'm happy with the squad I have available, but in the face of offers that cannot be renounced due to economic and financial needs, they will be evaluated. And I will adapt as I always have."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are desperate to offload Lukaku this summer and are ready to take a financial hit over the Belgian striker. The Blues were initially willing to sell for €40 million (£34m/$43m) in an outright cash deal but the situation has now changed a little and they could let Lukaku leave and welcome Vlahovic from Juventus.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Allegri's side will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid on Wednesday.