'If they slip, we have to be there' - Jurgen Klopp throws the gauntlet down to Manchester United & Newcastle in top four race after another win over Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players they must be ready to pounce if and when Newcastle or Manchester United slip up in the top four race.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool kept up the heat on Newcastle and United – who are level on 66 points, third and fourth respectively – with a 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday night. Curtis Jones' brace and a stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick clinched a seventh successive win for Klopp's side, who are now a single point behind but have played a game more.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's all we can do," Klopp told Sky Sports after the game, on trying to finish in the top four. "I don't think it's likely when you see how they [Newcastle and Man Utd] play, they have so much quality. It would be a real shame if they slip and we're not there. So we have to do our job.

"I think they'd have preferred we lose tonight. I would in their shoes. I don't think it's likely but if they slip, we have to be there. Will they slip? I don't know. Will we win both games? I don't know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Newcastle drawing against Leeds at the weekend and United beating Wolves, the top four race is very much on. Liverpool appeared to be way out of the picture until this recent run, although their rivals still have those crucial games in hand.

WHAT NEXT? The Magpies' game in hand is against Brighton this Thursday, with Erik ten Hag's side to host Chelsea next week.