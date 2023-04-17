Julie Ertz signs for NWSL side Angel City FC as she pushes for USWNT World Cup roster

Angel City FC have signed USWNT star Julie Ertz on a one-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Angel City FC have confirmed the signing of Julie Ertz, who returns to football after a two-year hiatus following the birth of her son. Prior to signing with City, Ertz spent seven seasons at Chicago Red Stars, making 95 appearances and scoring six goals for them in the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking on her move to Angel City FC, Ertz said: "I am so thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting clubs in the world in Angel City FC. From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey. I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game day atmosphere."

Ertz will be gunning for a place in the USWNT squad for the upcoming 2024 World Cup. Having won the tournament in 2015 and 2019, she will be looking to bring back another trophy for the USA. A strong showing with Angel City FC in the NWSL would help her get a place in a very competitive roster.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ERTZ? With her switch to Angel City FC confirmed, Ertz will focus on regaining match fitness and helping her side climb the NWSL table before working towards finding a spot in the USWNT squad for the 2023 World Cup.