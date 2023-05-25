'To make it clear'- Jules Kounde responds to Barcelona exit rumors and has bad news for Man Utd and Chelsea

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has asserted that he doesn't want to leave Barcelona despite transfer links.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kounde has been linked with a move out of Catalonia this week, with reports from Spanish media suggesting that the French defender would be willing to leave the La Liga champions for the right club. The defender is rumoured to be unhappy playing at right-back, when he would rather play in the centre. Chelsea and Man Utd were suggested as potential destinations for the France international but look set to miss out on the France international.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kounde took to Twitter to rubbish transfer rumours: "To make it clear: at no time did I ask to go out, so I'm not going anywhere."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kounde has made 18 starts at right-back this season and only nine in central defence. Regardless of his personal preference, he has been a regular for a Blaugrana backline that has only conceded 18 goals all season, and kept 25 clean sheets in 36 contests.

WHAT NEXT? Kounde is expected to be in the line-up as Barcelona take on Mallorca this Sunday in their final match at Camp Nou before a massive renovation project starts.