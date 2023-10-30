'I get a lot of grief' - Real Madrid revelation Jude Bellingham responds to 'tap-in merchant' label after stupendous long-range strike against Barcelona in El Clasico

Jude Bellingham acknowledged that he was probably getting "battering" from everyone for yet another Real Madrid close-range goal in the El Clasico.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Englishman acknowledged the number of 'tap-ins' he has scored for Madrid this season, however, claims that he isn't just lucky but is making his own luck. The 20-year-old had an incredible first encounter with Real Madrid's fiercest adversary, Barcelona, scoring twice in the second half to assist Carlo Ancelotti's team overcome a goal deficit and win 2-1 to claim all three points. Bellingham's brace brought his season total of goals in 13 games in all competitions to 13, and his most recent two-goal performance put him in double figures in La Liga.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham told Real Madrid TV of his efforts: "Which one was my favourite Clasico goal? Probably the first one. I can imagine everyone battering me for the second one, I know I get a lot of grief for scoring tap-ins! But I was on the move and you create your own luck and I've done it again."

He added: "I got the ball on the edge of the box. I've been saying for a few weeks that I need to try from outside. Maybe the opponents expect me to try to get into the box or combine with a teammate and I wanted to surprise them by hitting it from outside the box. I know I have the technique and it went into the top corner."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karim Benzema's abrupt summertime departure for Saudi Arabia led to the arrival of Bellingham whose goals have helped propel Madrid to the top of La Liga standings ahead of surprise package Girona. Barcelona is currently four points behind the 14-time Champions League winners.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham and Madrid are set to take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, November 4.