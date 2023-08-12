A perfect start for Jude Bellingham! English midfielder scores gorgeous goal on La Liga debut for Real Madrid

- Bellingham scored vs Athletic Club
- Goal comes on competitive debut
- Joined from Dortmund in €103m deal
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international lifted the ball over goalkeeper Unai Simon to double Madrid's lead to 2-0.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal marks a fantastic start to life in Spain for the 19-year-old, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million (£88m/$110m).
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's team are next in action against Almeria on August 19.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Article continues below