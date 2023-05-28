Jude Bellingham appears to say goodbye to Borussia Dortmund as Real Madrid-bound midfielder hands out farewell gifts

Jude Bellingham has said goodbye to his Borussia Dortmund team-mates ahead of his imminent transfer to Real Madrid.

Bellingham said goodbye at Dortmund training ground on Sunday

Handed out souvenirs & signed shirts & boots

Expected to join Real Madrid as soon as next week

WHAT HAPPENED? It is only a matter of time before Bellingham is a Real Madrid player, and it seems he was saying goodbye to his Borussia Dortmund team-mates on Sunday, just a day after the heartbreak that was the Bundesliga's final day. It is believed that the two clubs have struck a deal worth £108 million ($133m), with £87m ($107.4m) guaranteed and a further £21m ($26m) in performance-related add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ruhr Nachrichten reported that at Dortmund's training ground on May 28 Bellingham said goodbye to his team-mates and club staff members. Bellingham reportedly signed shirts - and a boot for a member of the security staff - for 30 minutes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is believed the final talks between Real Madrid and Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke are ongoing with an official announcement expected next week. Bellingham was Dortmund's top goalscorer across all competitions this season, netting 14 goals and assisting a further seven.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham faces a race against time to be fit for England's European championship qualifiers in June after missing the final two matchdays of the Bundesliga season with a knee injury.