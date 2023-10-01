Jude Bellingham explains his iconic celebration after scoring again for Real Madrid in win over Girona

Jude Bellingham revealed the secret behind his iconic celebration after scoring against Girona on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder's purple patch in Spain continued as he once again scored and provided an assist in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Girona in La Liga on Saturday. After netting yet another goal, Bellingham performed his trademark celebration with his arms wide open which has now become iconic. After the game, the 20-year-old revealed that he does not recall why he started marking his goals like this.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RMTV, Bellingham said, "The truth is that I don't know exactly where it comes from. I started doing it in Birmingham and from there I have continued it but there is no reason. It is a pride that children imitate me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham's heroics helped his team secure the top position on the league table. He now has five La Liga goals in six appearances for Los Blancos and also has an assist to his name.

WHAT NEXT? Carlo Ancelotti's men will next take on Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.