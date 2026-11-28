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Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has expressed confidence ahead of Saturday's Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario. Returning to the exact stadium and opponent where his father Juan Ramon inspired the club's first continental title in 1968, Veron backed a new generation to seize the moment.

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Veron backs Estudiantes ahead of Palmeiras showdown

According to ESPN, Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has voiced full belief in his squad upon arriving in Uruguay for Saturday's CONMEBOL Libertadores final against Palmeiras at the Estadio Centenario. Having eliminated Flamengo on penalties at the Maracana to reach the showpiece, the Argentine side stand one win away from a fifth continental crown.

"The expectation is to play a great match, and we're sure we will, because the team has been playing well," Veron said. "We don't need to say much to the players, because they are aware of their position and how hard they fought to be here. It's clear the fans are behind them. From our side, we only have words of gratitude."

'These places are for the few, and we are one of them'

The former Inter and Lazio playmaker emphasised the importance of guiding a younger generation of Estudiantes players through the pressure of a continental decider while drawing strength from local support in Montevideo.

"I think it's part of the process, experiencing these moments. Beyond the nerves and everything that's at stake, knowing that these places are for the few, and we are one of them," he noted. "Luckily, it's happened to us quite a bit in our history. This time it's happening again, and other generations are experiencing it. Despite the differences, Argentinians and Uruguayans have a very similar way of seeing football, and you can feel it."

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A remarkable Veron family circle from 1968 to 2026

The fixture carries extraordinary historical weight for the Veron family, reuniting Estudiantes with the exact opponent and venue of their maiden Libertadores triumph in 1968. Back then, Juan Sebastian's father, Juan Ramon 'La Bruja' Veron, scored in all three final matches—including the decisive 2-0 victory at the Estadio Centenario—before inspiring a three-peat in 1969 and 1970.

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The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder later captained Estudiantes to their fourth Libertadores title against Cruzeiro in 2009 after returning from Europe, though he always kept his father's legacy in perspective. "At Estudiantes I won three titles, but my dad won five... in almost all of them he was a key player or the absolute protagonist," he once reflected, also recalling: "I never felt any kind of pressure other than the internal kind."

From captain on the pitch to president in the stands

Having first taken over the club presidency in 2014, Veron now experiences the final from the directors' box rather than wearing the captain's armband in midfield.

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"As a player, I have good memories at the Centenario. I hope to have similar satisfaction as a club official," Veron concluded ahead of Saturday's kick-off in Montevideo.