'Physical' Josh Sargent has profile Leeds need to avoid Premier League relegation - but USMNT striker's 'might be' status means United likely to avoid transfer

USMNT star Josh Sargent has been warned that his “might be” status could cost him a Premier League transfer, despite being a good fit for Leeds.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The United States international striker is seeing serious questions asked of his future at Norwich. That is because they remain stuck in the Championship after failing to bounce back into the big time after suffering relegation at the end of Sargent’s first season in England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The 25-year-old has come a long way since then, with 31 goals recorded across the last two campaigns. He is considered by many to be ready for another shot at top-flight action, with Norwich prepared to listen to offers.

DID YOU KNOW?

It has been suggested that, after registering on Leeds' radar for some time, Sargent may be given the chance to join fellow countryman Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road. Questions are, however, being asked of whether he is the right No.9 addition for the Whites.

WHAT DORIGO SAID

When that poser was put to Tony Dorigo, the former Whites defender - who was speaking in association with pikakasinot.fi - told GOAL: “I think Leeds are going to be linked with every man and his dog. There are a lot of players that they require.

“Sargent is another one that is physical, and that’s probably what Leeds will require in the Premier League. The Championship, they had 70 per cent possession, they kept the ball really well, that’s not going to happen in the Premier League and that physicality to provide a threat from set-pieces, I’m not sure they quite had enough in the Championship for that.

“A striker like Sargent will be on their radar, of that there is no doubt. But at the same time, they need to be looking at players that have done it as well. We can look at a lot of players that might be great, but Leeds don’t need players that might be, they need players that are going to be - sound investments and making sure they stay up in the Premier League.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SARGENT?

Sargent is tied to a contract at Carrow Road through to the summer of 2028. It will take a big-money offer to release him from those terms, but the likes of Leeds may be prepared to invest heavily as they seek to add more firepower to their ranks.