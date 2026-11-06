'I’m worried' - Jose Mourinho sounds alarm bells for Real Madrid ahead of grueling Valencia showdown

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Jose Mourinho insists he is not worried by the upcoming international break despite Real Madrid prepare to face Valencia in Liga. The Portuguese manager is instead fully focused on the threat posed by a fresh and determined Valencia side at Mestalla.

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Mourinho brushes off the break

Mourinho has dismissed concerns regarding the recent international window ahead of Madrid's return to Liga action. The Portuguese manager is preparing his squad for a demanding trip to face Valencia at Mestalla. Los Blancos will take to the pitch on Saturday evening for their matchday 12 fixture. Many of Mourinho’s key players will spend the next two weeks traveling and playing for their respective countries.

However, the Madrid boss insists that those international commitments are not his primary focus right now. His full attention is firmly fixed on securing a positive result against a dangerous domestic opponent.

A tough test awaits at Mestalla

The overriding concern for Mourinho is the physical advantage Valencia might hold this weekend. He highlighted that their upcoming opponents have enjoyed an uninterrupted period to get ready for the high-stakes clash. Addressing the media at the Ciudad Real Madrid, Mourinho made his immediate priorities clear.

"I’m worried about tomorrow’s match, worried in a manner of speaking," Mourinho explained on the club's official website. "The difficulty of tomorrow’s match is my concern. The national team isn’t a problem. That coaches respect the players, the minutes they give them, and the protection against possible injuries."

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Showing respect for international duty

While club managers often lament the international break, Mourinho offered a surprisingly measured take on the situation. He stressed that representing a national side remains a proud achievement for his players, provided they are managed safely.

Next matches VAL LaLiga 15:00 RMA

"It doesn’t worry me at all that a player has the honor of playing for his country," he added. "For me, the problem is tomorrow’s match against a fresh team that had the whole week to prepare, with a coach who isn’t concerned about whether they’ll play beautifully or not, but about winning the game at all costs. It’s a very tough match, and that’s what concerns me."

Targeting three points at the Mestalla

A win is a must for Madrid as they face Valencia this weekend. Mourinho’s side currently sits third in the Liga standings with 27 points from 11 matches - three points behind league leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are set to take on second-placed Atletico Madrid in another fixture, which could present an opportunity for Los Blancos to turn up the heat at the top of the table.