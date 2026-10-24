Jose Mourinho laughs off ‘superstition’ claims over new beard as Real Madrid take perfect October into El Clasico

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Jose Mourinho has laughed off suggestions that his recently grown beard is the secret behind Real Madrid's flawless run of form. The Portuguese tactician faces a massive test this weekend as his side prepares to travel to the Camp Nou for a high-stakes El Clasico.

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The transformation of Los Blancos

The landscape at the Santiago Bernabeu looked considerably bleaker just over a month ago. On September 20, Madrid suffered a painful 2-1 defeat in the capital derby against Atletico, a result that left them languishing in fourth place and trailing arch-rivals Barcelona by six points. It was a period of intense scrutiny for Mourinho, whose visible frustration mirrored the team's struggling domestic form following an earlier slip-up against Real Betis.

However, the narrative has shifted dramatically in the weeks since that derby disappointment. Madrid have embarked on an exceptional winning streak that has spanned both La Liga and the Champions League. This tactical and mental turnaround has coincided with a change in Mourinho’s physical appearance, as the manager has opted to grow out a beard during this successful period, leading to light-hearted chatter regarding his new routine.

Mourinho denies superstitious motives

During a recent press conference, the manager was directly questioned about whether his facial hair had become a lucky charm during this run of four consecutive victories. "Has he had a beard for a month and won everything: is it superstition?" he was asked. The inquiry prompted an immediate and amused reaction from the former Chelsea and Inter boss.

Mourinho was quick to dismiss the idea that his grooming habits were linked to the team's fortunes on the pitch. "Absolutely not," he replied with a smile, as reported by Sky Sport Italia. "Do I look that bad? Should I shave it? But I am one of the few in the world of football not to be superstitious."

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Maintaining momentum in October

Despite his denials, the statistical evidence of October is hard to ignore for those looking for patterns. Sky Sport Italia noted, the winning run began with a gritty 1-0 victory over Villarreal, secured by a goal from Yan Diomande. This was followed by a thrilling 4-3 comeback win against Roma in the Champions League, where late strikes from Endrick and Antonio Rudiger turned the game on its head in the final minutes of play.

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The clinical nature of Madrid's performances continued as they swept aside Sevilla with a 4-1 scoreline in La Liga. Kylian Mbappe was the protagonist in that fixture, netting twice to ensure the three points stayed in the capital. The momentum carried over into their next European assignment against RB Leipzig, which ended in another emphatic 4-1 triumph thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Mbappe, and Diomande. This sequence of results has restored confidence within the squad at a pivotal moment in the campaign. Mourinho’s side appears to have found a balance that was missing during the opening weeks of the season, setting the stage for the most significant test of their credentials yet.

The ultimate test at Camp Nou

The upcoming El Clasico at Camp Nou presents a unique challenge for the bearded Mourinho. Barcelona enter the contest with a perfect domestic record, having won seven out of seven matches in La Liga so far. However, the Catalan giants are coming off their first defeat of the season, a loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, which may provide a psychological opening for the visiting side.

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Madrid still find themselves trailing by six points in the league table, making this encounter vital if they wish to close the gap on the leaders. The match will also be played without Vinicius Junior, who is serving a four-match suspension.