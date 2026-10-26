‘Real Madrid play to win the league!’ – Jose Mourinho fires warning to Barcelona despite dramatic Clasico victory

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Jose Mourinho has warned his Real Madrid players to stay grounded following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Barcelona. The Portuguese coach insists the ultimate goal remains winning the Liga title, despite Kylian Mbappe's late heroics securing a massive win at Camp Nou.

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Mbappe shines in Clasico win

Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Barca in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou. Mbappe proved to be the match-winner, scoring twice to close the gap at the top of the Liga table to just three points.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 41st minute in fortunate fashion. Barcelona defender Gerard Martin attempted a clearance, but the ball rebounded directly off Mbappe and found the back of the net. Raphinha later levelled the scoreline for the hosts to set up a tense finish. However, Mbappe secured the victory in the 87th minute, finishing off a stunning counter-attack after receiving a precise pass from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

Mourinho demands league title focus

Los Blancos have now secured five consecutive victories across all competitions. Despite this impressive run of form, Mourinho is determined to keep his squad entirely focused on the bigger picture. The Portuguese coach made it clear that a single victory over their fiercest rivals is not the ultimate prize. He wants his players to maintain their concentration for the remainder of the domestic campaign.

"This is a great win, but when we get back to work, I'm not going to let anyone have their head in the clouds," Mourinho said, as quoted by ESPN. "If we win today and lose at El Sardinero [away at Racing Santander next weekend], Real Madrid don't play to win at Camp Nou, but rather to win the league. We have to keep going."

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A spectacle for the football world

The latest edition of the famous fixture certainly delivered on its high pre-match expectations. Both sides attacked with obvious intent, creating a thrilling contest for supporters watching across the globe. Mourinho was quick to praise the overall quality of the match, as well as the application of his own players under intense pressure.

"I think it was a great game," Mourinho noted. "A game at a high level, a game which the world that loves football stopped to see, and they weren't let down... In our case, the boys played an extraordinary game, well organised, focused, with a lot of courage. For me it's a great victory for the boys, against a great opponent. The boys deserve it."

Attention turns to Racing Santander

Madrid must now quickly shift their attention back to their regular domestic duties. They travel to El Sardinero this weekend to face Racing Santander. Los Blancos currently sit third in the La Liga standings with 24 points from ten matches - three points behind league leaders Barca and one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.