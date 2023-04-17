Jose Mourinho in high demand! Current Roma boss in line for vacant BRAZIL role if Carlo Ancelotti approach is unsuccessful

Brazil have shortlisted Jose Mourinho as an alternative to Carlo Ancelotti if their attempt to appoint the Italian as the next coach is unsuccessful.

Mourinho in line to become new Brazil boss

Ancelotti leading the race

Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract valid until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The manager's position in the Brazil national team still remains vacant since Tite resigned from the post after the team's loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are currently chasing Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti who remains favourite to take the job but they have also prepared a shortlist that reportedly features the name of AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The CBF's preferred candidate is Ancelotti but the Italian manager has requested to defer any meeting before the ongoing season ends. He does not want to hamper the club's performances, who have reached the final of Copa del Rey and have a 2-0 lead over Chelsea from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until 2024 but he has a condition in his contract that he has to win at least one major trophy this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Among the other candidates who have been shortlisted are Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus, Fluminense head coach Fernando Diniz and Palmeiras' Abel Ferreira.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CARLO ANCELOTTI? Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday.