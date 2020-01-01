'You want to make it right' - How Jorginho bounced back from first Chelsea penalty miss

The Italy international said he was desperate to make amends after failing from 12 yards against Liverpool

Jorginho has spoken on the importance of the goals he scored against in a 4-0 victory a fortnight ago.

Both strikes came from the penalty spot, and he felt it was a personal piece of redemption after he had failed from 12 yards in the loss against a week prior.

Jorginho had never previously missed from the spot in normal time for the Blues, so his two conversions against the Eagles were a return to the norm for him.

“Me personally, when I missed it, I felt bad because you want to score to help your team but straight after the game I want to take another one because you feel bad, you feel down, and you want to make it right,” he told ’s official website ahead of their home meeting with on Saturday.

“So you want to prove everyone wrong what they are saying about you and that was me, I want to prove that I can do it, and I think the best way is to believe in yourself, and I do.

“I didn’t have extra nerves. It was okay because of this, because I believe in myself and I just wanted to take it.”

The 28-year-old has scored 10 of the 11 penalties he has struck for the Blues, as well as 23 of the 25 he has taken for club and country.

His secret, he says, is a simple one: “I prefer to clear the head. That’s my way, and it is what I try to do, and it works for me I think. It is normal that sometimes thoughts pop in but I try quick to take them out.”

Looking forward to the match against Saints, he said: “This league, the Premier League, is the most competitive one in the world so we look what they are doing, how they are playing and we know they are a good team. They can cause problems, and we are preparing to beat them, to win, because it is what we always want.”

Frank Lampard’s side are seventh heading into the match, boasting seven points from four games.