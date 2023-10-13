'I really don't understand it' - Gareth Southgate baffled after England fans boo captain Jordan Henderson off the pitch against Australia

Jordan Henderson was booed off by England fans when he was substituted in an international friendly with Australia, to Gareth Southgate's chagrin.

Henderson booed off

Left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in summer

Gareth Southgate has continued to pick him

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson was booed off by the Three Lions fans as he was substituted against Australia. The Ettifaq midfielder had started the game as captain but was jeered as he left the pitch, to be replaced by Kieran Trippier after the hour mark. Southgate has hit back at the boos, insisting that he simply does not understand them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson turned his back on the Premier League to move to the Saudi Pro League and link up with Steven Gerrard. This despite his previously principled stance on LGBTQIA+ rights, and his wearing of rainbow laces and rainbow armbands; being gay in Saudi Arabia is illegal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Southgate said after the game: "I really don't understand it. He is a player with 79 caps for England. His commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional. His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important."

WHAT NEXT? England beat Australia 1-0 thanks to an Ollie Watkins goal and will face Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.