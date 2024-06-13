Join GOAL on Discord & chat about all things Euro 2024!

Excited for the Euros? We certainly are. Join our Discord channel to chat with us and other passionate supporters

Have you heard the news? GOAL's on Discord - and just in time for Euro 2024!

For those not in the know - Discord is, in its own words, a voice, video and text chat app that's used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends.

What will be on offer? A bit of everything really. News, features, GIFs (of course), graphics, polls and more, with a particular focus on the Euros over what is sure to be an exciting 31 days.

Article continues below

Any rules? Well, yes... we want this to be a safe and fun environment for fans to chat and engage with each other, united by their love of the beautiful game.

That means swearing, NSFW content and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated, and will lead to an automatic ban. You've been warned.

That's the awkward bit out of the way. So what are you waiting for? Come and take a look and get involved by clicking the link below!

https://discord.gg/6wyWA4A3cC