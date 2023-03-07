John W Henry sends clear message on transfers to Jurgen Klopp as FSG commitment to Liverpool remains 'stronger than ever'

John W Henry says Fenway Sports Group’s commitment to Liverpool is “stronger than ever” and has vowed to continue spending “wisely” on transfers.

American owners in place since 2010

Have overseen a number of trophy wins

Opened themselves up to outside investment

WHAT HAPPENED? There was talk at one stage of FSG opening themselves up to takeover offers – in much the same way as the Glazer family have done at Manchester United – but they maintain that they are only looking for a “strategic partner” to help out on the investment front. With that in mind, Henry is eager to reassure supporters at Anfield that the club remains in safe and ambitious hands.

WHAT THEY SAID: He has told the Liverpool Echo: “While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club. That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club. Investment in the club is never for the short-term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time. In regard to Liverpool Football Club our commitment remains stronger than ever. The club continues to make great progress with youth on the field and off. Our Foundation is well supported and continues to quietly expand the importance of its work in different ways looking for as many small kindnesses as possible individually and hopefully cumulatively. The people of this club starting with its manager, its players and everyone from stewards to management are committed to the club locally, committed to maintaining the club’s great history and equally committed to making new history in a way that our supporters can be proud of. Being a part of this club is something no one takes for granted.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the biggest questions facing FSG is how much money they intend to make available in upcoming transfer windows, with Henry adamant that funds will be available to Jurgen Klopp for the right players. He added when asked about recruitment plans: “We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner. We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad. At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand. These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have endured a testing 2022-23 campaign – with it looking as though they will finish the season without major silverware – but a spark has been rediscovered of late and a 7-0 mauling of arch-rivals Manchester United last time out has ensured that the Reds remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.