WATCH: John Tolkin bends it like Beckham! Red Bulls star scores stunning free kick in MLS Playoff opener vs Charlotte FC

New York Red Bulls star John Tolkin followed up his heroic Decision Day goal with an absolute stunner in his team's MLS Playoff opener.

Defender scores brilliant set piece

Red Bulls win 5-2

Goal comes after heroic penalty on Decision Day

WHAT HAPPENED? Tolkin scored an absolutely fantastic free kick in Wednesday's Wildcard clash with Charlotte FC, giving his side a 2-0 lead. The goal came after Elias Manoel opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with Tolkin's stunner coming 16 minutes later to give the hosts a commanding lead. Manoel, meanwhile, ended up completing a hat trick as RBNY thrashed Charlotte 5-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal comes just days after Tolkin played hero for the Red Bulls, helping them keep up their MLS Playoff streak. With his side needing a win, Tolkin stepped up and buried a penalty kick against Nashville SC, earning them a spot in the postseason.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NEW YORK RED BULLS? The red Bulls are set to play Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati in the Round One best-of-3 series now.