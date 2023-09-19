True Blue? Club legend John Terry considering buying Chelsea stake as owner Todd Boehly seeks fresh investment

John Terry is reportedly exploring buying Chelsea stake as owner Todd Boehly seeks fresh investment.

Terry's consortium eyes 10% Chelsea stake

Boehly, co-owner, seeks equity investment

Chelsea's growth prospects in focus

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, the former Chelsea captain is part of a group considering the purchase of a 10 per cent stake in the club. This initiative involves fan investment through PrimaryBid, an online platform co-founded by Anand Sambasivan, a Stamford Bridge season ticket holder. It is primarily an investment platform that helps several micro-investors pull together and buy shares in major conglomerates.

This isn't Terry's first foray into Chelsea ownership. He was part of a consortium during the club's previous ownership bid when current co-owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, emerged triumphant to purchase Chelsea for £2.5 billion plus £1.75bn in additional commitments.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is unclear how the 10 per cent stake would be made available and whether Boehly would reduce his equity to get on board for a new investor. Sources suggest Boehly prefers equity investment to fuel growth, including the new stadium project, Cobham redevelopment and to expand the multi-club model.

Apart from Terry, there is also interest from US-based Ares Management, who had earlier made an offer to the Glazers to get a stake in Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT? Terry is collaborating with tech businessman Harley Kisberg for this bid to take shape. Now it remains to be seen if the club legend is successful in acquiring a stake in the club which is owned 60 per cent by Clearlake and the remaining equity is divided among Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.