Jobe Bellingham joins Jude in England squad to become 22nd set of brothers in Three Lions history

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Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has earned his first senior England call-up for November's UEFA Nations League ties against Croatia and Spain. The 21-year-old joins older brother Jude Bellingham, placing the duo on the brink of joining an exclusive list of Three Lions siblings.

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Jobe Bellingham joins Jude in Tuchel's squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been called up to the England senior national team for the first time by head coach Thomas Tuchel. The 21-year-old forms part of the 25-man squad selected for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Jobe, who previously captained England's Under-21 side, joins his older brother Jude Bellingham in the senior setup.

Should Jobe make his debut, the Bellinghams will become the 22nd set of brothers to earn senior caps for the Three Lions.

Recent England brothers: Chalobah, Neville, and Charlton

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Before the Bellinghams, defenders Trevoh and Nathaniel Chalobah became the 21st set of brothers to play for England when Trevoh debuted against Senegal in June 2025. Nathaniel earned his single cap in 2018 during a 3-2 Nations League win over Spain.

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Prior to the Chalobah duo, Gary and Phil Neville were the last brothers to feature together. Phil debuted in 1996 to join Gary, with the pair representing England side-by-side until 2007.

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Further back, World Cup winners Bobby and Jack Charlton made their debuts in 1958 and 1965 respectively, anchoring England's iconic 1966 triumph.

Complete list of Three Lions brotherly duos

The historical roll of honour features 22 sets of siblings who have represented the England men's senior team:

19th Century & Early Pioneers: Charlie & William Clegg; William & Herbert Rawson; Hubert & Frank Heron; Alfred & Ed Lyttelton; Ernest, Charlie & Arthur Bambridge (the only trio); Arthur & Harry Cursham; Fred & Jack Hargreaves; Arthur & Percy Walters; Alf & Charley Dobson; Charlie & Alf Shelton; Robert & Arthur Topham; Charlie & Tom Perry; Frank & Fred Forman; Charles & Geoffrey Wilson; Bertie & Rex Corbett.

Charlie & William Clegg; William & Herbert Rawson; Hubert & Frank Heron; Alfred & Ed Lyttelton; Ernest, Charlie & Arthur Bambridge (the only trio); Arthur & Harry Cursham; Fred & Jack Hargreaves; Arthur & Percy Walters; Alf & Charley Dobson; Charlie & Alf Shelton; Robert & Arthur Topham; Charlie & Tom Perry; Frank & Fred Forman; Charles & Geoffrey Wilson; Bertie & Rex Corbett. 20th Century: Frank & Reg Osbourne; Clem & George Stephenson; Jack & Sep Smith; Bobby & Jack Charlton (1958–70); Gary & Phil Neville (1995–2007).

Frank & Reg Osbourne; Clem & George Stephenson; Jack & Sep Smith; Bobby & Jack Charlton (1958–70); Gary & Phil Neville (1995–2007). Modern Era: Nathaniel & Trevoh Chalobah (2018, 2025); Jude & Jobe Bellingham (2020, 2026).

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Slide 4: Three Lions set sights on Nations League goals

England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, 12 November, before travelling to face Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, 15 November.

Sitting second in Group C, avoiding defeat against Croatia will secure England's spot in next March's Nations League quarter-finals.

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Tuchel's squad gather early next week as Jobe and Jude prepare to write the latest chapter in English football's sibling history.