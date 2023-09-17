'Always for you, Mom' - Joao Cancelo dedicates first Barcelona goal to his mother who sadly died in 2013 car accident

Ritabrata Banerjee
Joao Cancelo Barcelona 2023Getty Images
Joao Cancelo dedicated his maiden Barcelona goal to his mother who sadly passed away in a car accident in 2013.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo, who arrived at Barcelona from Manchester City on loan on the deadline day, scored his first-ever Barcelona in just his second appearance for the club against Real Betis on Saturday.

After the match, Cancelo posted a photo of himself pointing his fingers towards the sky while celebrating the goal with a caption, "Always for you, Mom. Visca el Barça." Cancelo's mother Filomena passed away in a tragic car accident in January 2013.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both deadline-day signings Cancelo and Joao Felix found the back of the net as Barcelona thrashed Betis 5-0. Ferran Torres also became the first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi in 2021 to score from a direct free-kick.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action in the Champions League when they face Antwerp on Tuesday.

