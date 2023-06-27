No Lionel Messi! USMNT stars Jesus Ferreira & Walker Zimmerman joined by Christian Benteke & Thiago Almada to headline MLS All-Star squad to face Arsenal

- USMNT stars headline MLS squad
- Rooney to manage MLS team
- Arsenal opponent for clash in
WHAT HAPPENED? D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney will take charge of the MLS All-Stars, who will face Arsenal at his club's home stadium, Audi Field. A total of 26 players have been named to the squad, with the team determined by a combination of fan, player and media voting, selections by Rooney and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber: MLS legend Kei Kamara and CF Montreal rising star Mathieu Choiniere.
Lionel Messi, who only recently completed a move to Inter Miami and is yet to make an MLS appearance, has not been included.
THE SQUAD IN FULL:
|Position
|Player
|Club
|GK
|Roman Burki
|St. Louis City SC
|GK
|Tyler Miller
|D.C. United
|GK
|Djordje Petrovic
|New England Revolution
|DEF
|Alvaro Barreal
|FC Cincinnati
|DEF
|Jon Gallagher
|Austin FC
|DEF
|Ryan Hollingshead
|LAFC
|DEF
|Matt Miazga
|FC Cincinnati
|DEF
|Tim Parker
|St. Lois City SC
|DEF
|John Tolkin
|New York Red Bulls
|DEF
|Walker Zimmerman
|Nashville SC
|MID
|Luciano Acosta
|FC Cincinnati
|MID
|Thiago Almada
|Atlanta United
|MID
|Mathieu Choiniere
|CF Montreal
|MID
|Hector Herrera
|Houston Dynamo
|MID
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville SC
|MID
|Riqui Puig
|LA Galaxy
|MID
|Lucas Zelarayan
|Columbus Crew
FWD
|Christian Benteke
|D.C. United
|FWD
|Denis Bouanga
|LAFC
|FWD
|Cristian Espinoza
|San Jose Earthquakes
|FWD
|Jesus Ferreira
|FC Dallas
|FWD
|Giorgos Giakoumakis
|Atlanta United
|FWD
|Kei Kamara
|Chicago Fire
|FWD
|Jordan Morris
|Seattle Sounders
DID YOU KNOW? Eight of the 26 players in the squad have arrived in MLS since 2022, with the roster representing a total of 15 different countries. 19 players will be playing in their first All-Star Game while Walker Zimmerman will lead the team in his fourth appearance.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
GettyGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR MLS ALL-STARS? Prior to the All-Star Game itself on July 19, those selected will also take part in the All-Star Skills Challenge one day previously.
