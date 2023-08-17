Will Jesse Lingard return to the Premier League? West Ham considering giving ex-Man Utd star short-term contract as he looks to prove fitness

West Ham are reportedly considering whether to offer Jesse Lingard a short-term deal after allowing him to train with them this week.

Lingard released by Nottingham Forest in July

Ex-Man Utd man looking for new club

West Ham consider offering him short deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. The 30-year-old has been linked with a MLS move but is currently a free agent. Now, the Guardian reports the Hammers are weighing up whether to sign the former Manchester United man on a short-term contract after allowing him to train with the squad this week. The report adds he is looking to prove his fitness to manager David Moyes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard opted to join Forest over West Ham last season on a one-year deal after a being offered a lucrative package with Steve Cooper's men. The move did not go to plan, however, as he played just 20 times in all competitions, scoring two goals. If he wants to get his career back on track, a move to West Ham could be a path towards redemption.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The England international, who was training at Inter Miami's base last month, starred during his loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of the 2020-21 season, where he scored nine goals in 16 games.

WHAT NEXT? Lingard will have to impress in training to be offered a contract at West Ham, who are in Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday.