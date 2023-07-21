Jesse Lingard's busy summer has continued, with the former Manchester United star heading to Morocco for an intense training session.

Lingard currently a free agent

Keeping in shape during Morocco trip

Uncertainty surrounding his next move

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his release from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, Lingard has treated himself to three holidays in Indonesia, Barbados and Los Angeles. He has also been working hard, training with Inter Miami and hitting the gym with former team-mate Ravel Morrison.

Lingard's travels have not let up recently either. The ex-England international has now jetted off to Marrakech as he looks to keep himself in shape for any interested clubs.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Free agent Lingard is yet to find himself a new club. He had been linked with Wayne Rooney's D.C. United in MLS, but that transfer was ruled out earlier this month. He has also been touted for a move to a Saudi Pro League, but no offers have emerged as of yet, despite Lingard revealing he would be open to such a switch.

WHAT NEXT? Lingard has plenty of business interests away from the pitch and he recently revealed that he would be setting up his own team, JLingz FC, in Manchester. In the coming weeks, he will be balancing his non-football commitments with attempting to find a fresh, on-field challenge.