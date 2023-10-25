'Jenni Hermoso is happy' - Spain's World Cup final hero Olga Carmona wants focus to return to football following Luis Rubiales kiss controversy

Spain star Olga Carmona says Jenni Hermoso is 'happy' and the team want to move on from the Luis Rubiales kissing scandal.

Rubiales has non-consensual kiss with Hermoso

Spain star returns to national squad

Carmona wants to move on from scandal

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rubiales came under fire for kissing Hermoso following their 1-0 win over England in August. Rubiales eventually resigned in September as pressure mounted on him to step down, with Hermoso saying the kiss was not consensual. She was omitted from the first squad list after the World Cup by new coach Montse Tome, who replaced the sacked Jorge Vilda, as she wanted to protect the 33-year-old. But, she is back in the fold once more. Now, Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final, says the team want to focus on securing a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carmona said: “There was a lot of uncertainty. There were delicate and tense moments, but we are returning to normalcy. I ask everyone to start talking a little bit more about soccer from now on. We are happy and we want to show that on the field.

“Jenni is happy. It was very difficult during the last training camp. Now the group is happy and our focus is on making the Olympic Games.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This appears to be the end of another chapter in a tumultuous period in Spanish football. Last month, the women's team agreed to end their boycott after the Spanish FA said it would make big changes to its structure and reached a deal over minimum wages. With Hermoso back in the team, they can focus on on-field matters again.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Spain play Italy and Switzerland over the coming week in the Nations League.