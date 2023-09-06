Jenni Hermoso files complaint with Spanish prosecutor's office over 'non-consensual' Luis Rubiales kiss following Women's World Cup final

Jenni Hermoso has filed a legal complaint against Luis Rubiales with the Spanish prosecutor's office over his kiss after the World Cup final.

Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), held Hermoso's face and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony following Spain's victory over England in Sydney last month.

The Spanish footballer had earlier clarified that the kiss was something that she "did not enjoy" and reiterated that she did not give consent.

A sexual assault investigation was opened on August 28, with Hermoso required to provide a testimony within 15 days. On Tuesday, she submitted her testimony at the headquarters of the Spanish state attorney general's office before the lieutenant prosecutor of the national court, Marta Durantez. She has been assured that the complaint will be processed and presented before the national court "as soon as possible".

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act, out of place and without any type of consent on my part. I was simply not respected,” said the player, as reported by El Diario.

Rubiales described the kiss as "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric, and consensual".

Rubiales could now face criminal charges alongside ongoing investigations by Spain's top sports court for "serious misconduct". A prosecution could carry a prison term of one to four years.

Spain's acting minister of equality, Irene Montero, took to social media to show solidarity with Hermoso after the information about the lawsuit against Rubiales became public.

“Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone. We are millions with you," she wrote.

It should be noted that the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) in Spain has ruled that Rubiales' actions on Hermoso as "serious" but not "very serious".

However, FIFA has suspended Rubiales for a fixed term of 90 days, but the verdict from TAD gives him a reprieve and he could potentially return to his previous role as president of the RFEF once his ban is up.