Where to watch today's Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Utah Jazz (3-5) will aim to turn things around when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4) to the Delta Center on Monday night.

Utah endured a rough outing on Friday, getting blown out 137-97 by Minnesota in NBA Cup group stage action, their second loss in the tournament. The defeat dropped the Jazz to 3-6 on the season, leaving them anchored at the bottom of the Northwest Division standings.

Meanwhile, Minnesota appears to have found its rhythm again with the return of Anthony Edwards, who missed time earlier this season due to a hamstring issue. His presence made an immediate difference, as the Timberwolves dominated from start to finish in Friday’s lopsided victory. With that win, Minnesota improved to 5-4 and climbed to third place in the Northwest Division.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Jazz and the Timberwolves live on FDSN NO, KJZZ and Fubo (in-market).

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Utah Jazz team news

It was a tough night all around for Utah, as none of their starters managed to crack the 20-point mark. Keyonte George led the way with 18 points, while Lauri Markkanen and Ace Bailey chipped in 12 apiece. The Jazz fell behind early, trailing by 28 points at the end of the first quarter, and never managed to recover. Shooting just 37.2% from the floor, Utah struggled to generate rhythm offensively, while also being outmuscled inside, surrendering 60 points in the paint and losing the rebounding battle 52–40.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

For Minnesota, it was Anthony Edwards putting on a show, torching the Jazz for a game-high 37 points in just 26 minutes. Jaden McDaniels added 22 points, and Julius Randle delivered a dominant triple-double performance with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. The Timberwolves were locked in offensively, shooting a blistering 56.8% from the field, and their 32 assists underscored a crisp ball-movement display. Minnesota relentlessly attacked the rim, piling up 60 points in the paint to complete a one-sided rout.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 11/08/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 137 - 97 04/14/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 116 - 105 03/17/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 128 - 102 03/01/25 NBA Utah Jazz Minnesota Timberwolves 117 - 116 01/31/25 NBA Utah Jazz Minnesota Timberwolves 113 - 138

