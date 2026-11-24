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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has delivered a blunt verdict on Everton's 4-0 hammering at Brentford, saying the Toffees must move on quickly with the Merseyside derby looming. The Sky Sports pundit pulled no punches when assessing the collapse in west London, admitting it ranked among their poorest displays of the Premier League season.

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Pundit reacts to Brentford rout

Carragher weighed in after Everton saw their push for fifth place derailed by a ruthless Brentford side on Monday night. Chasing a third straight top-flight victory, the visitors crumbled inside two first-half minutes as Keane Lewis-Potter netted twice via deflections. A red card for James Tarkowski and second-half goals from Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho then completed a chastening evening for the Toffees.

Carragher assesses dismal away collapse

Everton had travelled south in buoyant mood, with David Moyes celebrating a club-record 593rd match at the helm across his two stints. Instead of marking the occasion with another positive result, however, his side were second best from start to finish and suffered a damaging blow to their momentum.

Analysing the fallout on Sky Sports, Carragher noted that the squad have little choice but to put such an uncharacteristic off-night behind them immediately. "It will be one of them where they have to forget about it and move on really quickly. Everton have the Merseyside derby early on Sunday.

'They'll be really disappointed and upset - it was probably one of the worst performances from them this season - but on the main they've done quite well."

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Unlikely hero punishes slack defending

While Brentford boss Keith Andrews reshuffled his attack following Igor Thiago's suspension by handing Callum Wilson a maiden Premier League start, left-back Lewis-Potter stole the spotlight. Repeatedly afforded acres of space, the 25-year-old punished Everton's passive marking to reach four league goals by November, beating his previous seasonal best of three and boosting his England credentials.

Everton's misery deepened before the interval when Tarkowski caught Yehor Yarmolyuk on the shin during a clearance. Referee Craig Pawson initially showed yellow, but a VAR check brought the defender's first career dismissal after 74 previous bookings. Caoimhin Kelleher then denied Thierno Barry's header before Janelt's 30-yard strike and Carvalho's knee finish lifted the Bees to sixth.

Suspension complicates Sunday derby preparations

Everton must now regroup rapidly before welcoming Liverpool for Sunday's 12:00 GMT Merseyside derby. Tarkowski's ban ensures Monday's nightmare carries direct consequences, leaving Moyes to patch up his central defence against a dangerous rival. Brentford, meanwhile, head into their upcoming fixtures full of belief after proving they can thrive even without their suspended leading striker.