'Which one?' - Cheeky James Trafford charms fans with hilarious post-match interview after masterclass in England win over Spain

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James Trafford has captured the hearts of England supporters following a resolute display and a refreshing post-match interview after the Three Lions' victory against Spain. The Leeds goalkeeper proved to be the hero in Madrid, producing several high-class saves to ensure his side finished at the summit of their Nations League group.

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England survive late onslaught in Madrid

England nearly surrendered a three-goal advantage and went down to 10 men in Madrid before clinging on for a 3-2 victory over Spain. Facing relentless late pressure, the Three Lions relied on vital interventions from goalkeeper Trafford to protect their lead.

The former Manchester City shot-stopper first denied Lamine Yamal and thwarted a deflected strike from Marc Cucurella in quick succession. Moments later, Trafford produced another crucial double-save to keep out efforts from Fermin Lopez and Aymeric Laporte.

Trafford jokes over saves in cheeky post-match interview

Speaking to ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke after the final whistle, Trafford playfully pretended not to recall which double-stop had prompted the interviewer's question. "Which one?" Trafford replied with a wink before Clarke pressed him by saying, "You know!"

"Yeah obviously, I can’t actually remember to be fair," Trafford added. "I think Yamal cut in short… it happened so quickly, and that’s what we train everyday, every week for, is split-second decisions, and just happy to help the team."

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Asked whether the intervention ranked as the finest of his career, the 24-year-old smiled and pointed back to his time at Bolton. "A brilliant moment," Trafford said. "And as in saves… I made an incredible one away at Port Vale, when I was at Bolton - that will forever be my best save! But for the moment, what it [the England save] meant, it’s up there."

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No. 1 debate heats up after praise from Spain boss

Trafford's commanding display has intensified the ongoing debate over who should claim England's No. 1 jersey. Despite his heroics, the goalkeeper played down his personal ambitions and focused purely on the collective result.

"I’m just happy to get the win, to be honest," was his answer. "It was our aim to finish top of the group. We knew how tough the game was going to be, and we knew what we demanded of ourselves coming into the game... and I’m just happy to play my part and get the win, and finish top of the group ultimately."

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Opposition manager Luis de la Fuente also acknowledged the keeper's decisive impact on the contest, saying: "We did generate some chances but England’s goalkeeper has produced a fantastic performance and stopped two or three potential goals in the last ten or 15 minutes."

Focus shifts back to club duties with Leeds

Having secured top spot in their Nations League group with England, Trafford must quickly switch his focus back to domestic duties. The Leeds No. 1 carries strong momentum into Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.