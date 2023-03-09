Jamal Musiala asked for Lionel Messi’s shirt, but did he get it? Bayern Munich star in PSG swap mission after Champions League win

Jamal Musiala has revealed that he failed in an attempt to swap shirts with Lionel Messi at the end of Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over PSG.

Germany international in European action

Faced World Cup-winning Argentine

Unable to land prized memento

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants prevailed 2-0 in a heavyweight European encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, allowing them to progress 3-0 on aggregate. Musiala took in 82 minutes of that contest before being replaced by Sadio Mane and was quick to seek out Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi at the full-time whistle. He was spotted asking the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for his shirt, with the Argentine appearing to suggest that he would meet the 20-year-old forward in the tunnel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Musiala was then tracked down by reporters afterwards, and said when asked if he had managed to secure a prized memento from World Cup winner Messi: “I didn't find him!”

The youngster did have a bag with him when passing through the mixed zone and out of Bayern’s home ground, but said when making it clear that he did not have a Messi jersey in his possession: “This is my food, my pretzel!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether Musiala’s path will cross with Messi again in the future – as questions are asked of the South American’s ongoing presence at PSG – but there may be opportunities for the Germany international to make a similar shirt swap request when turning out in matches involving club and country.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Musiala is focused on helping Bayern towards another Bundesliga title – having seen arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund draw level with them in that table – while the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is due to take place on March 17.