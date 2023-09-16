PHOTO: Exiled Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho watches on as Under-18s take on Nottingham Forest at Carrington training ground

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho attended the club's U18s game against Nottingham Forest.

Sancho exiled by Ten Hag

Unlikely to play again for the club

Spotted at U18 game vs Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? Due to his disagreement with Erik ten Hag, the midfielder has been exiled by the Dutchman and was not included in United's matchday squad to face the Seagulls at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sancho is still reluctant to formally apologise to the Dutchman, after taking down a tweet accusing Ten Hag of exploiting him as a "scapegoat" after United's loss to Arsenal before the international break. Sancho has been placed on a separate training schedule from the first squad, and Ten Hag won't say whether he will play for the team once more.

Sancho was spotted watching the Under-18 team play with a man down while the senior side geared up to face off against Brighton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho's absence prevents him from using Antony's unavailability for himself. The Brazilian was suspended following a number of accusations made against him by three women. On the right wing, Facundo Pellestri is anticipated to start, and Rasmus Hojlund may make his full debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? On Saturday, Ten Hag said he was unsure if the winger would ever play for United again and the likeliest scenario would be him leaving the club in January.