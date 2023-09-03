'I've been a scapegoat for a long time!' - Jadon Sancho fires back at Erik ten Hag after Man Utd boss blames training performance for his absence from squad

Jadon Sancho has hit back at Erik ten Hag after the Manchester United boss cited his poor performance in training for leaving him out of the squad.

Sancho hit back at Erik ten Hag

Dropped from squad against Arsenal

Ten Hag cited poor performance in training

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was left out of United's 20-man matchday squad against Arsenal on Sunday. After the game manager Ten Hag claimed that due to poor performance in training, Sancho was not picked to play against the Gunners.

He said after the game: "On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected."

WHAT THEY SAID: Right after Ten Hag's statement, Sancho hit back at his manager as he took social media to share a statement which read: "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decision that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho made only 18 goal contributions (goals and assists) in his first two seasons at the club. In the ongoing season, the English international has clocked up only 76 minutes of action in three substitute appearances.

WHAT NEXT? After Sancho's outburst on social media, it remains to be seen if the club and the manager takes disciplinary action against the former Dortmund star.