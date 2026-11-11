Spain dream comes true! Ramon thought national team call-up was a joke until teammate messaged him

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Como defender Jacobo Ramon has described his shock at receiving his first senior Spain call-up. The former Real Madrid youngster also lauded club team-mate Nico Paz, calling the Argentine midfielder a 'beast' on both sides of the ball.

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Ramon reacts to surprise maiden senior Spain call-up

Jacobo Ramon's stellar form in Serie A with Como has been rewarded with his first-ever call-up to the Spain senior national team ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Speaking at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, the 21-year-old admitted he initially struggled to process the news.

"When I saw my name on the list, I couldn't believe it," Ramon told AS.

Recalling how he found out, he revealed: "Assane Diao sent me a photo, and when I opened it, I saw it was the call for entries. At first, I didn't believe it, but then I saw it was true. It was him; I didn't realize it."

Warm welcome from the senior Spanish squad

Upon arriving in camp, Ramon was immediately embraced by his new international team-mates, easing the nerves of his first senior experience.

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"I didn't know anyone, to be honest, except for Víctor Muñoz, who just arrived. But everyone was great, the welcome was wonderful. They treated me very well," Ramon noted.

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"Cubarsí, Huijsen came up to talk to me a lot, Fabián, Unai Simón... Everyone. I don't want to leave anyone out."

High praise for Como team-mate Nico Paz

Ramon also highlighted the phenomenal impact of Como and Argentina midfielder Nico Paz, whose standout performances in the Champions League have turned heads across Europe.

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"He's a fantastic player, he's proving it in the Champions League; he's one of the players with the most goals and assists in the competition," Ramon said.

"Nico Paz has it all. And defensively he's a beast! People only see his attacking prowess, but defensively he's a beast. He gives us so much and helps us a lot."

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Dreaming of a fairytale Champions League meeting with Real Madrid

With his international career underway and Como making waves on the continental stage, Ramon allowed himself to dream about future milestones.

Asked if he has envisioned facing his former club, Ramon smiled: "Yes, yes, I've thought about it. That would be great. I'll sign you up for a Champions League semi-final!"

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For now, the defender remains focused on making his senior debut for La Roja and continuing his club's historic campaign.