Spain dream comes true! Ramon thought national team call-up was a joke until teammate messaged him

Como defender Jacobo Ramon has described his shock at receiving his first senior Spain call-up. The former Real Madrid youngster also lauded club team-mate Nico Paz, calling the Argentine midfielder a 'beast' on both sides of the ball.
Ramon reacts to surprise maiden senior Spain call-up
Jacobo Ramon's stellar form in Serie A with Como has been rewarded with his first-ever call-up to the Spain senior national team ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Speaking at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, the 21-year-old admitted he initially struggled to process the news.
"When I saw my name on the list, I couldn't believe it," Ramon told AS.
Recalling how he found out, he revealed: "Assane Diao sent me a photo, and when I opened it, I saw it was the call for entries. At first, I didn't believe it, but then I saw it was true. It was him; I didn't realize it."
Warm welcome from the senior Spanish squad
Upon arriving in camp, Ramon was immediately embraced by his new international team-mates, easing the nerves of his first senior experience.
"I didn't know anyone, to be honest, except for Víctor Muñoz, who just arrived. But everyone was great, the welcome was wonderful. They treated me very well," Ramon noted.
"Cubarsí, Huijsen came up to talk to me a lot, Fabián, Unai Simón... Everyone. I don't want to leave anyone out."
High praise for Como team-mate Nico Paz
Ramon also highlighted the phenomenal impact of Como and Argentina midfielder Nico Paz, whose standout performances in the Champions League have turned heads across Europe.
"He's a fantastic player, he's proving it in the Champions League; he's one of the players with the most goals and assists in the competition," Ramon said.
"Nico Paz has it all. And defensively he's a beast! People only see his attacking prowess, but defensively he's a beast. He gives us so much and helps us a lot."
Dreaming of a fairytale Champions League meeting with Real Madrid
With his international career underway and Como making waves on the continental stage, Ramon allowed himself to dream about future milestones.
Asked if he has envisioned facing his former club, Ramon smiled: "Yes, yes, I've thought about it. That would be great. I'll sign you up for a Champions League semi-final!"
For now, the defender remains focused on making his senior debut for La Roja and continuing his club's historic campaign.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.