Jack Grealish names Kevin De Bruyne as Man City's most laid-back in training, Rodri as worst dressed & Erling Haaland longest in the shower

Jack Grealish revealed the secrets of his team-mates from Manchester City, including Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Grealish reveals Man City secrets

Haaland loves to take long showers

Kevin De Bruyne laid-back in training

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international claimed that Kevin De Bruyne is laid-back in training sessions while star forward Erling Haaland is the longest in the shower. He had earlier given an insight into top scorer Haaland's disciplined approach, defending his own party lifestyle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail when asked who is the most laid-back in training, Grealish said, "Kev. But he's just like, you know, because of how good he is on a match day. He's just chilled in training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He also claimed that Spanish midfielder Rodri is the worst-dressed player in the team while complimenting Kyle Walker as the best-dressed Manchester City star. Grealish considers himself the worst dancer, while John Stones, according to him, is the best dancer in the dressing room.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they face Leeds United in a crucial Premier League clash.